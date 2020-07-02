Quantcast

DAMIEN GARY CLARK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Sixth Amendment -- Bar on discussing case A Christmas Day altercation in a convenience store resulted in the death of one customer and serious injuries to another. After a trial in the Circuit Court for Howard County, a jury convicted Damien Clark of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and voluntary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo