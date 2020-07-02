Quantcast

DAVID F. SAYLOR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Disorderly conduct Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Worcester County of disorderly conduct, David F. Saylor, appellant, contends that the evidence is “legally insufficient to support the conviction.” Read the opinion

