JONATHAN DAVID PRICE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Life A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Jonathan David Price, the appellant, of sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of second-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sex offense, and four counts of fourth-degree sex offense. Mr. Price argues that the life sentence he received for ...

