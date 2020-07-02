Quantcast

Management Solutions Plus acquires King Management Group

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2020

Management Solutions Plus Inc. (MSP), a Rockville-based AMCI accredited association management company, Thursday announced the acquisition of King Management Group Inc. (KMG), of Abingdon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. KMG and company president Jackie King bring more than a century of combined experience in association and professional society management solutions. Together, the combined companies will ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo