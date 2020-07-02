Quantcast

Md. court disbars lawyer who had ‘fool for a client’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 2, 2020

A unanimous Maryland high court has disbarred a Laurel bankruptcy attorney for ethical violations in handling her own case as well as misappropriating client funds and lying to and concealing information from clients in their cases. Arlene Adasa Smith-Scott made false statements to the bankruptcy court, filed many frivolous motions and intentionally hindered the trustee in ...

