Md. lawsuit accuses property managers of ageist Facebook ads

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman July 2, 2020

SILVER SPRING — Some of the nation's leading property management companies deliberately excluded older people from seeing Facebook advertisements for dozens of apartment complexes in the Washington, D.C., area, a housing watchdog alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. The Housing Rights Initiative billed its federal class action as the first lawsuit to accuse residential property management ...

