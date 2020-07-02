Quantcast

Name of ex-Supreme Court justice taken off historic warship

By: Associated Press July 2, 2020

The name of a former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who had ruled before the Civil War that free Black people and enslaved persons were not U.S. citizens is being removed from a historic warship. Roger B. Taney's name has been taken off the retired warship that survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo