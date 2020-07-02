Quantcast

US long-term mortgage rates hit all-time low again

By: Associated Press July 2, 2020

SILVER SPRING — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week with the benchmark 30-year home loan hitting its lowest level ever. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.07%, down from last week's 3.13%. For the second week in a row, it is the lowest ...

