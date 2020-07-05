Quantcast

Energy companies abandon long-delayed Atlantic Coast Pipeline

By: The Washington Post Erin Cox, Gregory S. Schneider July 5, 2020

The two energy companies behind the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline have abandoned their six-year bid to build it, saying Sunday that the project has become too costly and the regulatory environment too uncertain to justify further investment. The natural-gas pipeline would have tunneled under the Appalachian Trail on its way from West Virginia through Virginia and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo