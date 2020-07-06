Quantcast

Activity in services sector shows record rebound in June

By: Associated Press By Martin Crutsinger July 6, 2020

WASHINGTON — Activity in the U.S. services sector rebounded strongly last month, but those gains are now being threatened by the resurgence of coronavirus cases in many parts of the country. The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its service sector index rose to 57.1 in June, up from a reading of 45.4 in May. ...

