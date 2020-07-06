Quantcast

EVELYN M. PARKER v. LAURA H.G. O’SULLIVAN, et al.,

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Notice On March 9, 2017, an action was initiated with the filing of an Order to Docket Foreclosure by Laura H.G. O’Sullivan, et al., as Substitute Trustees for Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Appellees”) against Evelyn M. Parker (“Appellant”). The foreclosure action involved a residential unit located at 6702 Calmos Street, Capital Heights, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo