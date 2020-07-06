Quantcast

HARRY LEE CHISUM v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree assault A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted appellant, Harry Lee Chisum, of third-degree sexual offense, sexual solicitation of a minor, and second-degree assault. The trial court sentenced Chisum to a total of 10 years in prison, suspending all but five years, after which he ...

