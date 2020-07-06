Quantcast

KENNETH BALTON, et al. v. SHERRICE WISE

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2020

Torts -- Motor torts -- Grossly excessive award This is an appeal from a judgment entered by the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County,following a jury verdict that awarded appellee damages for a motor vehicle accident involving appellant, Kenneth Balton. Shortly thereafter, appellant filed a Motion for a New Trial and/or Remittitur averring the award was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo