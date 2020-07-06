Quantcast

LifeBridge Health brings OB/GYN services to Grace Medical Center

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2020

LifeBridge Health is expanding care at Grace Medical Center with OB/GYN services at the west Baltimore hospital, Lifebridge officials announced Monday. Elizabeth Zadzielski, M.D. now provides OB/GYN preventive care, screenings and pregnancy care at the hospital on West Baltimore Street. Zadzielski is the chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Sinai Hospital, the flagship hospital for the ...

