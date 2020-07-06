Quantcast

Montgomery County closes 3 business for violating virus rules

By: The Washington Post By Rebecca Tan July 6, 2020

Montgomery County in Maryland has closed three business for violating coronavirus restrictions and is investigating complaints against a Gaithersburg restaurant, which declared on Facebook that its employees will not wear state-mandated facial coverings. After sending inspectors to businesses over the holiday weekend, officials ordered the Vibes Hookah Lounge in Rockville and the Cabana Hookah Lounge in ...

