Quantcast

ROBERT J. MULLEN, JR. v. GARY W. DAVIS

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2020

Contracts -- Breach -- Accounting order This appeal arises out of a contract dispute between Robert J. Mullen, Jr. (“Mullen”), appellant, and Gary W. Davis (“Davis”), appellee. On November 3, 2015, Mullen filed a complaint against Davis in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County alleging breach of contract, conversion, fraud, and intentional misrepresentation, and requesting an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo