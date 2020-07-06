Quantcast

Walmart, Target dropping Washington NFL merchandise as the team reviews its name

By: The Washington Post By Hamza Shaban July 6, 2020

Retail giant Walmart announced it will no longer sell Washington NFL merchandise, following the football team's move to reevaluate its name, a dictionary-defined racial slur. On Monday, Walmart's website for NFL jerseys displayed the names and logos for 31 franchises, excluding Washington's team. Target also removed products from the Washington team. The company featured a pillow ...

