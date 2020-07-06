Quantcast

WALTER BURCH NOEL III et al. v. TD AUTO FINANCE LLC

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2020

Civil litigation -- Maryland Consumer Debt Collection Act -- Fee collection Walter B. Noel, III and Lincoln Sedan Services, Inc., appellants, filed a complaint on June 1, 2017 in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City against appellee, TD Auto Finance, LLC (“TDAF”), and four other defendants, for claims arising out of the repossession of Noel’s 2016 ...

