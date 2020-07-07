Amy O’Shea | Certis USA

Amy O’Shea, president of Certis USA, a Columbia-based manufacturer, developer and marketer of a biopesticide products for use in specialty agricultural, horticultural and home and garden markets, was named CEO of the company.

Her new position was part of a planned CEO transition as Dr. Jow-Lih Su accepted a spot as an executive board member of Certis USA.

O’Shea, a veteran of the agriculture, food, and pharmaceutical industries, joined Certis as president in February 2020, a move she says allowed her to effectively manage and ensure an orderly transition that sustained business continuity for customers and partners.

As president and CEO, O’Shea will spearhead the company’s global business along with its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and India.

