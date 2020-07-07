Quantcast

Curtis Engine & Equipment merger forms Curtis Power Solutions

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2020

Curtis Engine & Equipment Co. Inc. Tuesday announced the Baltimore-based company reached an agreement on a merger with Western Branch Diesel LLC’s Power Generation Division and will go to market operating as Curtis Power Solutions LLC. The merger combines the capabilities and strengths that both organizations have developed during their 150 years of experience as engine ...

