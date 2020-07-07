Erica Gross | Harford County Public Library

Erica Gross has joined the Harford County Public Library as senior human resources generalist.

She will provide support for library initiatives including recruitment, onboarding, employee relations, performance management and policy interpretation.

Gross has an extensive background in human resources, in areas such as employee recruitment, retention, staff development, mediation, conflict resolution, benefits and compensation, records management, policy development and legal compliance.

Most recently, she served as an HR specialist for DC Government. She has also worked in human resources for the Ciena Corporation, Golden Living, United States Coast Guard FSI and Emerge Inc.

Gross is pursuing an MBA from Ashworth College. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Ashworth College and a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Madison University. She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

