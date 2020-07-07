Quantcast

Gaithersburg biotech firm wins $1.6B to develop coronavirus vaccine

By: The Washington Post Christopher Rowland July 7, 2020

The Trump administration has awarded a contract worth $1.6 billion to a Maryland biotechnology company to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the largest bet yet by the federal government on an individual vaccine to combat the pandemic. The deal with Novavax, a publicly traded company based in Gaithersburg, will pay for late-stage clinical trials and secure 100 ...

