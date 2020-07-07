Quantcast

Girls in the Game awarded $100K to support social justice programming in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2020

Girls in the Game Tuesday announced it received a $100,000 grant to support social justice programming for young women in Baltimore, Dallas and Chicago. The grant is part of a commitment from The Kevin Durant Charitable Foundation, Degree and the Laureus Sport for Good Response Fund to donate $1 million to multiple organizations that help teach children ...

