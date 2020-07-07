Quantcast

Md. court disbars lawyer who faced earlier discipline

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 7, 2020

A unanimous Maryland high court has disbarred a Gaithersburg lawyer who lied to a client, a court and bar counsel and misrepresented herself as an ally to the alleged teenage victim of a client accused of sexual assault – all after having agreed to serve a 30-day suspension for earlier misconduct. In stripping Gwyn Cara Hoerauf ...

