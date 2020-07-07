Quantcast

Roundup cancer settlement hits snag

By: Bloomberg By Jef Feeley and Tim Loh July 7, 2020

Bayer's plan for moving on from its Roundup legal woes hit a snag barely two weeks after it announced a nearly $11 billion settlement of claims the popular weedkiller causes cancer when a judge expressed skepticism about its proposed treatment of future claims. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria described a plan to create a class-action case ...

