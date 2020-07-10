Quantcast

DAVID SERRANO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Plea agreement In 2010, David Serrano pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and to commission of a sexual offense in the first degree. The Circuit Court for Wicomico County sentenced him to forty-five years’ incarceration, ordered extended sexual offender parole supervision under Md. Code (2001, 2008 Repl. Vol.), § 11-723 of ...

