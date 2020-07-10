Quantcast

Md. high court creates ‘inheritance interference’ cause of action

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 10, 2020

A person who files frivolous lawsuits or makes baseless claims against the beneficiary of a will may be held liable for "intentional interference with an inheritance,” Maryland’s top court has unanimously held in creating a legal claim that does not exist in statute. However, the Court of Appeals said last month that the alleged “inheritance interference” ...

