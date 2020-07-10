Quantcast

ROBERT LEE MOORE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Sexual abuse of minor A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Robert Lee Moore of sexual abuse of a minor by a household member, two counts of third-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault. The trial court sentenced Moore to 35 years’ incarceration—25 years’ incarceration for sexual ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo