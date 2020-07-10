Quantcast

Thomas spoke, Roberts ruled in unusual Supreme Court term

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko July 10, 2020

WASHINGTON — Justice Clarence Thomas spoke and Chief Justice John Roberts ruled. The Supreme Court's most unusual term featured victories for undocumented immigrants, abortion rights, LGBTQ workers and religious freedoms. The usually quiet Thomas' baritone was heard by the whole world when the coronavirus outbreak upended the court's traditional way of doing business. When the biggest decisions ...

