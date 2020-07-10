Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop structures $25M in financing for 2 skilled nursing and supportive living facilities

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it structured $10.744 million in financing for Landmark of Laurel Creek, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility in Manchester, Kentucky, and $14.6 million in financing for The Vistas Fox Valley, a 136-bed supportive living facility in Aurora, Illinois. Walker & Dunlop Senior Managing Director, Joshua Rosen, led the origination team, which has extensive experience with seniors ...

