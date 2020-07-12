Quantcast

Coping with trauma: In Baltimore, barbershops a source of comfort

By: Capital News Service Kaanita Iyer, Jason Fontelieu and Jamal Williams July 12, 2020

In most barbershops, you might find posters that show style trends or magazines stacked on tables. But in New Beginnings barbershop in Baltimore, what stands out are student artwork on the walls and stacks of pamphlets promoting art exhibits and health screenings. New Beginnings is not just a place for a trim. It’s also a place ...

