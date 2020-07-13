Bradley Gratton | Mueller Associates

Mueller Associates of Baltimore has announced Bradley Gratton, PE, was promoted to mechanical project engineer.

Gratton joined the firm in 2015 and has contributed engineering expertise to the design and construction administration of numerous complex and high-profile projects in the mid-Atlantic region.

Projects include the new Duke InterProfessional Education and Care Building in Durham, North Carolina; lab and infrastructure renovations within the University of Maryland H.J. Patterson Building in College Park.; master utility planning and infrastructure projects at Georgetown University in Washington; the renovation and adaptive reuse of the historic Corcoran building in Washington; and natatorium and library renovations at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.