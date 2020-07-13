Quantcast

DEMETRIUS BRADSHAW v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Statutory maximum In the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Demetrius Bradshaw, the appellant, was found in violation of his probation for failure to complete an outpatient substance abuse treatment program. The court revoked his probation and ordered him to serve out the remaining 2 years and 6 months of his ...

