Elizabeth Warmington Garcia | The Children’s Guild Alliance

The Children’s Guild Alliance, a nonprofit organization serving children, families and child-serving organizations, promoted Elizabeth Warmington Garcia to chief clinical officer.

Previously, Garcia served as interim chief of children’s and community services for The Children’s Guild Alliance. As chief clinical officer, Garcia will work with the clinical leadership throughout the organization, including the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, Expanded School-Based Mental Health program, Treatment Foster Care program, residential treatment and the schools.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.