Johns Hopkins Bayview to host blood drive July 29-31

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2020

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center will host a blood drive July 29-31 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the Johns Hopkins Asthma & Allergy Center, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, in Baltimore. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to its donors. This testing ...

