Judge: During pandemic, women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

By: Daily Record Staff Michael Kunzelman July 13, 2020

SILVER SPRING — A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and ...

