Lisa Orye | Clapp 360 Communications

Clapp 360 Communications named Lisa Orye as senior graphic designer.

Orye will be responsible for overseeing the design, strategy and production of all internal and client-facing creative projects and campaigns.

With more than 10 years of experience, Orye has worked in a variety of print and digital media, with expertise in both video production and experiential design. In addition to leading creative projects, she has implemented community outreach campaigns, mentored youth and coordinated events and media arts curriculum.

Prior to joining Clapp 360 Communications, Orye served as senior designer and mentor for Wide Angle Youth Media, where she conceptualized in-house projects and lead client work such as proposals and program strategies. Her responsibilities also included mentoring Baltimore youth, planning film screenings and curating media arts showcases.

