STACEY ERIC WILBURN, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Need for a hearing Stacey Eric Wilburn, Jr., appellant, was convicted in separate jury trials, in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, of two counts of armed robbery and other related offenses. In December 2018, Mr. Wilburn filed a petition for writ of actual innocence, which the ...

