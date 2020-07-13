Quantcast

Stanley Black & Decker donates $50K to United Way of Central Md.

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2020

United Way of Central Maryland Friday announced it received a $50,000 donation from Stanley Black & Decker for the non-profit’s COVID-19 Community Fund to support people and organizations in need during the pandemic. United Way’s COVID-19 Community Fund was established to provide what’s needed, where it’s needed – for families and individuals, healthcare workers and first responders, and other ...

