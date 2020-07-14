Quantcast

Baltimore County establishes $3M fund for small business’ safety efforts amid COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020

In the latest effort to support Baltimore County’s small businesses, County Executive Johnny Olszewski today announced the Small Business COVID-19 Reimbursement Grant Program, a $3 million grant fund to reimburse service industry businesses for investments in critical improvements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of employees and patrons. Through the program, ...

