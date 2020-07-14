Quantcast

Baltimore immigration court reopens amid coronavirus pandemic

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano and Julie Watson July 14, 2020

Three immigration courts reopened Monday as the government extended its push to fully restart the clogged system despite rising coronavirus cases in states where many of the small courtrooms are located. In Baltimore, people with hearings to reach final decisions were allowed to enter the federal building housing the immigration court only if they wore masks. ...

