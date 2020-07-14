Quantcast

Canadian firm acquires Md.-based WorldAware

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020

GardaWorld Security Corporation Tuesday announced the acquisition of WorldAware, a Maryland-based security risk management firm. The transaction closed July 10 and the integration of the business will take place in the coming months. At this time, both WorldAware and Crisis24, a GardaWorld Company, will continue to operate under their respective brands and technologies, ensuring a smooth ...

