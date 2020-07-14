Fariborz Zarfeshan | ALFA Specialty Pharmacy

Fariborz Zarfeshan of ALFA Specialty Pharmacy was given The Arc Baltimore’s Professional of the Year Award.

Always responsive to the people that The Arc Baltimore supports, Zarfeshan is known for calling their doctors to clear up any issues (such as when a medication is ordered by a specialist that may conflict with other medications) and directing his team to do the same. He has personally hand-delivered medications on evenings and weekends to ensure the people The Arc supports have what they need for their health.

The award was presented to Zarfeshan during a Virtual Awards Ceremony recently held by The Arc Baltimore. The Awards Ceremony recognized Arc Baltimore staff, self-advocates, board members and community members for their dedication to, and advocacy for, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.