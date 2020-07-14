Quantcast

Harford Community College Foundation receives $1M endowment for nursing scholarships

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020

Longtime Harford Community College (HCC) donors Dr. David and Alena Schwaber Tuesday endowed a $1 million scholarship for students studying nursing, the largest individual donation ever received by the Harford Community College Foundation. The Schwabers began their support of nursing students at Harford Community College by establishing the Alena & David M. Schwaber Nursing Scholarship in ...

