Merritt Properties signs first lease in North Carolina

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020

Maryland commercial real estate developer Merritt Properties has started construction on the first of four flex/light industrial buildings at Merritt TW Crossing in Durham, North Carolina. Columbia-headquartered Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, has leased 7,305 square feet, signing on as the building’s first tenant, as well as the developer’s first tenant in North Carolina. Located adjacent to Research ...

