Wheaton library and rec center earns LEED Gold certification

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2020

Montgomery County Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center Earns LEED Gold Certification Montgomery County’s Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center has earned Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. The LEED Gold certification is one of the highest ratings available in the green building certification program. The 92,000-square foot complex, at ...

