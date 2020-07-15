A summer like no other

As we come off what may have been a rather tame Independence Day celebration for many, I hope that you found a way to recharge and relax with your loved ones. You have probably had to juggle the phased court reopenings and clients clamoring for insight and legal assistance now that they can freely leave their homes for the first time in months — all while also handling your normal day-to-day needs. Normally, depending upon your area of practice, the summer season in the legal industry provides extra time for leisure and family, but this year will likely be different for most of us.

The summer can also be a great time for networking and connecting with colleagues and friends. Normally, the Maryland State Bar Association’s Legal Summit and Annual Meeting in Ocean City would have provided an engaging forum of unforgettable speakers, panels of distinguished colleagues discussing practical advice on various legal issues, along with memorable networking events all over several days. This year, due to the pandemic, the MSBA Board of Governors made the not-so-easy but wise choice of canceling the live event to support the health and safety of the attendees. Many other similar events around the country have also been canceled for the same reasons.

So, perhaps the in-person events will not be as popular this summer. There are plenty of other opportunities out there to not only engage others but to better yourself. For example, due to the annual meeting cancellation, the MSBA recently launched an all-access pass program called the MSBA Passport. All registrants of the annual meeting were automatically granted this feature, which offers quite a few perks.

Most importantly, it offers free online CLE access to a robust catalog of information. Basically, you can stream free high-quality CLEs all summer long on topics you have an interest in. That does not sound like a bad way to spend the summer. Here is the link for more information on the MSBA Passport:

https://www.msba.org/passport-membership/

As to engaging others, most networking groups have gone online. In addition to this, many of them are allowing guests to join their ranks for free for a limited time. So, if you have had a desire to join a particular group, but never found the time to do so, now is a great time to test out the waters and see if it might be a good fit. Take the initiative and spend some time this summer extending beyond your virtual comfort zone, while staying safe and healthy!

Do any of our readers have any suggestions for engaging in continuing legal education or networking that might be helpful as we continue to work remotely?