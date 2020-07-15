Quantcast

Baltimore police commissioner to speak at ABA annual meeting

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2020

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison will speak on law enforcement reform during the American Bar Association’s annual meeting July 29-Aug. 4. The legal problems spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic, police reform in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and threats to a fair election in November are chief among issues that will be explored during ...

