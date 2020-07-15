Quantcast

Breach of fiduciary duty exists, Md. high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 15, 2020

Company investors harmed by the business decisions made by the corporation and its majority owner may pursue litigation against them, Maryland’s top court unanimously ruled Tuesday in stating clearly that Maryland recognizes breach of fiduciary duty as an independent cause of civil legal action. The investors’ claim can be made upon a showing that the corporate ...

