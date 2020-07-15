Quantcast

DERRICK WESLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Defendant's age, gender and appearance In 2016, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Derrick Wesley of possession of heroin and the trial court sentenced him to four years in prison. After Wesley’s trial attorney failed to file a notice of appeal, the State agreed that Wesley ...

